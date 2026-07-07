Researchers find lower ejection fraction linked to early Alzheimer's
Technology
A new study suggests that even mild heart issues could raise your risk for early brain changes tied to Alzheimer's.
Researchers followed 73 people for more than three years and found that when the heart pumped less blood (lower ejection fraction), certain brain areas started losing gray matter, an early sign of trouble.
Memory emotion visual processing most impacted
The biggest impact showed up in parts of the brain that handle memory, emotions, and how we process what we see.
This link held true even for people who didn't have diagnosed heart failure.
As Xia Zhang from the Max Planck Institute noted, keeping an eye on both heart and brain health might help spot Alzheimer's risk sooner, and maybe even delay memory loss down the line.