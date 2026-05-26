Researchers find lower fuel moon route in interplanetary transportation network
Technology
A group of researchers just found a smarter, cheaper way to get to the Moon.
Using advanced computer modeling, they mapped out a new path in the Interplanetary Transportation Network (think natural space highways) that uses less fuel than the previous cheapest known route.
This could make future lunar missions way more affordable.
New route can maintain Earth contact
Unlike old strategies, this route approaches the Moon from its far side, which turns out to be more efficient but can maintain uninterrupted contact with Earth.
The team ran millions of simulations and published their findings in Astrodynamics, hoping their discovery will help shape upcoming lunar missions and make space travel a bit easier for everyone.