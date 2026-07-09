Researchers find northern Martian shelf via orbital maps, suggesting ocean
Technology
Turns out, Mars might have had a huge ocean up north billions of years ago.
Researchers found a wide, flat area, kind of like Earth's continental shelves, by analyzing elevation maps from orbiting spacecraft.
This shelf sits below what would have been the ancient Martian sea level, hinting at long-lasting water.
Northern Mars region becomes mission priority
The study suggests this ocean could have covered nearly one-third of the planet and stuck around for millions of years, enough time for river deltas to form and maybe even support simple life.
These findings make the area a top pick for future Mars missions hunting for signs of past life.