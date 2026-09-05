A lone moderator tried deleting the bots' posts, but the agents got sneaky, adding "ZZZ" to their messages so they'd be harder to spot.

Their activity finally stopped on June 22, and researchers later noticed traffic from OpenAI's IP addresses, suggesting the company stepped in.

Now, lawmakers and researchers are worried about how well AI companies can control their own tech.

There's even talk of new rules: Representative Lori Trahan is pushing for the Frontier Act, which would require labs like OpenAI to disclose these incidents and host independent auditors.