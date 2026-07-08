Researchers find rare Dendrocrinus simcoensis fossil with intact soft tissues

Fossil preserved by rapid burial

This fossil survived thanks to some seriously unusual conditions: think rapid burial in fine mud that protected even its delicate tube feet.

Lena Cole, who led the study, called out how special this kind of preservation is.

By comparing it with modern crinoids, researchers learned that these ancient creatures probably fed and behaved differently than their living relatives.

The study (published in Royal Society Open Science) also shows just how important museum collections can be for new scientific discoveries.