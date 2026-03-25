Researchers find way to recycle multilayer snack wrappers
Technology
Researchers at CSIR-IICT in Hyderabad have figured out how to recycle those tricky multilayer snack wrappers, the ones we usually toss because they cannot be reused.
Their new method transforms these wrappers into clean fuel, plastic-making materials, and even hydrogen.
It is a big win for cutting down waste and helping the planet.
This process takes plastics that used to just pile up
This process takes plastics that used to just pile up in landfills and gives them real value by turning them into energy and raw materials.
It's a smart way to deal with pollution from food packaging, and could seriously change how we handle plastic waste in the future.