Researchers find way to recycle multilayer snack wrappers Technology Mar 25, 2026

Researchers at CSIR-IICT in Hyderabad have figured out how to recycle those tricky multilayer snack wrappers, the ones we usually toss because they cannot be reused.

Their new method transforms these wrappers into clean fuel, plastic-making materials, and even hydrogen.

It is a big win for cutting down waste and helping the planet.