Researchers from US Canada and Germany discover soil-derived antibiotic manikomycin
Technology
Researchers from the US Canada, and Germany have discovered manikomycin, a new antibiotic from soil bacteria.
After screening over 250 strains at McMaster University, they found it was especially effective against E. coli and antibiotic-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae.
Binds novel ribosomal site limiting resistance
Manikomycin works differently: it binds to a new spot on bacterial ribosomes and blocks essential protein production.
This unique action means bacteria struggle to develop resistance, unlike many current antibiotics.
Manikomycin needs tweaks before real-world use
Manikomycin breaks down quickly in the body and doesn't work well against some bacteria, so scientists say it needs tweaks before it's ready for real-world use.