Researchers link 100g more ultra-processed food to heart, cancer risk
Technology
A major new study says eating just 100gm more ultra-processed food a day (think chips, sodas, instant noodles) was associated with a 14% higher risk of heart issues and a 4% higher risk of cancer.
Researchers looked at nearly 8.8 million adults worldwide and also found higher rates of high blood pressure and death from any cause among heavy consumers.
Ultra-processed foods: definition and swap advice
Ultra-processed foods are those factory-made snacks and drinks packed with additives, emulsifiers, artificial colors, and flavorings you wouldn't find in a home kitchen.
They're usually low on real nutrients but high in additives.
Experts recommend swapping these out for more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to help protect your heart and overall health.