Researchers make breakthrough in quantum tech
Israeli and German researchers have made a big leap in quantum tech by figuring out how to capture nearly all the light from special defects—called NV centers—in diamonds.
This could make future quantum communication and sensors way faster and more reliable, bringing us closer to secure messaging and ultra-sensitive devices.
Research teams and their findings
Teams from Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Humboldt University used nanodiamonds inside custom nanoantennas, grabbing 80% of emitted light at room temperature—a major leap over previous methods.
Their findings, published in APL Quantum, show this chip-based design could fit into current systems easily.
This advance could impact medicine, navigation, materials science, and quantum computing.