Jezero Crater on Mars shows signs of past life

NASA's Perseverance rover has uncovered new evidence that Jezero Crater on Mars went through several watery phases, gradually becoming more welcoming for tiny life forms. This study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, gives us a clearer picture of what ancient Martian environments were really like.

Minerals tell the story Scientists found 24 different minerals in the crater—early ones formed in hot, acidic water (not great for life), but later minerals appeared as things cooled down and the water turned more neutral or alkaline, which is much better for microbes.

Evidence of ancient life The discovery of large sepiolite deposits points to a long stretch of mild, alkaline conditions that could support life.

Plus, sedimentary rocks with organic links add weight to the idea that Jezero Crater could have hosted microbes in its past.