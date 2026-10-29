Researchers report CRMA-1001 silences hepatitis B DNA in study
Technology
A new treatment called CRMA-1001 might finally offer a functional cure for hepatitis B. This therapy actually silences the virus' DNA, something older treatments can't do.
Researchers shared these promising results in Nature Biomedical Engineering last month.
CRISPR reduces HBV markers in mice
CRMA-1001 uses CRISPR-Cas9 technology to target only the hepatitis B virus DNA, leaving healthy cells alone.
In mice, just one dose cut down viral markers fast, and three doses worked even better, plus the effect lasted up to six months.
Human trials are underway now to see if this breakthrough holds up, so fingers crossed we're looking at a major step forward in fighting chronic hepatitis B.