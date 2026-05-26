Researchers report superconductivity in boron-doped diamond at ultracold temperatures

Quantum puddles appear at minus 269.85°C

The researchers used a special method to create ultra-thin diamond films packed with boron.

This led to the discovery of "quantum puddles," tiny spots where superconductivity kicks in at minus 269.85 Celsius and spreads as things get colder.

Experiments with magnets showed unusual patterns, hinting that diamond chips could mix regular and quantum tech on one platform, making future devices simpler and more powerful.