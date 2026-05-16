Researchers retrieve oldest continuous ice core from Little Dome C

Bubbles shed light on Mid-Pleistocene Transition

These trapped air bubbles hold actual samples of greenhouse gasses like CO2 and methane from way before humans showed up.

By studying them, scientists hope to crack the mysteries of the Mid-Pleistocene Transition, a turning point when Earth's ice ages started changing rhythm.

All this could help us understand how our planet's climate has shifted over time, and maybe even give us clues about what comes next.