Researchers urge NASA to build Moon lab for alien microbes

Researchers suggest automated BSL-X moon labs

Researchers Frederick Moxley and Anthony Ricciardi say space can cause microbes to mutate, sometimes making them tougher and more dangerous (like those drug-resistant bacteria found on the International Space Station).

They suggest building automated BSL-X labs on the Moon that sterilize samples robotically as needed.

As Ricciardi puts it, the Moon is a natural laboratory for studying how microbes evolve, but we have to be careful not to introduce new threats there.