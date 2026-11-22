Your song or dance performance might be cloned by AI
What's the story
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has brought a new challenge for content creators. A recent trend, dubbed "reskinning," involves the use of cheap and easy-to-use AI tools to create characters that look like real people in videos. These characters are then used to clone performances by musicians, dancers, comedians, and other content creators. The practice has drawn criticism from those whose original work has been stolen or copied without permission.
Digital theft
What is reskinning?
Reskinning is a new form of digital manipulation where AI-generated characters are used to replicate real people's performances in videos.
This includes everything from music and dance routines to comedic sketches.
The practice has been made possible by the availability of inexpensive and user-friendly AI tools, which can create these characters with relative ease.
Monetization
Some accounts are trying to make money off the videos
Some accounts identified by BBC Verify appear to be using AI-generated videos as a means to gain views, likes, and eventually make money.
Some users are just playing around with AI for laughs or the attention that comes with going viral.
However, this practice has angered content creators who believe their original work is being stolen without due credit or compensation.
Case study
Sophie Lloyd has been a victim of this practice
UK-based guitarist Sophie Lloyd, who tours with US rapper Machine Gun Kelly, has been a victim of this practice.
She claims videos of her performances have been repeatedly reskinned by accounts that replaced her with over-sexualized AI-generated characters.
One Facebook account published hundreds of short videos featuring a guitarist called "Mila Vasari," each gaining thousands of views.
Another case
Norwegian content creator Kjetil Krogstad also fell prey to it
Norwegian content creator Kjetil Krogstad, known for his cheerful dancing videos, also fell victim to this trend.
He learned from his followers that one of his videos had been reskinned using an AI-generated bunny. The post went viral, outpacing Krogstad's original video before it was taken down.
Upon investigating the account behind the bunny video, he discovered it was promoting courses on how to profit from AI-generated content.
Ongoing issue
Experts say many creators are now facing similar issues
The issue of AI reskinning isn't limited to Lloyd and Krogstad. Many other artists and creators have reported similar incidents.
Dr. Tina Kendall, an online culture expert at Anglia Ruskin University, says these videos are sometimes made for fun but often by people hoping to attract audiences and make money from popular content.
This practice is part of a broader "hustle culture" where accounts try to monetize user attention and engagement through various means.
Legal action
Calls for new laws to protect performers from AI abuse
In light of these incidents, many content creators have taken to social media to call out AI-generated accounts that have used their content without permission.
Grace Roberts, a British car creator, expressed her anger on Instagram after discovering an AI-generated version of her video.
Equity, the UK's largest entertainment union, has called for new laws to protect performers from unauthorized use of their work by AI.