Retatrutide shows up to 25% weight loss, eases knee pain
A new drug called retatrutide is making waves after two big clinical trials found it can help people lose weight and feel less knee pain from osteoarthritis.
In studies led by Northwestern University, over 1,000 participants saw up to 25% average weight loss with higher doses, and the results just got published in a major medical journal.
Retatrutide outperformed placebo in pain reduction
About two-thirds of people taking retatrutide had their knee pain cut in half or more, compared with just over one-third on placebo.
Dr. Thomas Schnitzer from Northwestern explains that shedding pounds takes pressure off their knees, which can really boost comfort and movement.
Retatrutide is only available for limited use right now, but if more research goes well, it could become a big name in both weight loss and joint pain relief, though scientists still want to see how it works for people who aren't overweight or if it helps with inflammation directly.