Retired NASA astronauts formed nonprofit to score candidates' democratic commitment
A team of retired NASA astronauts formed last year a nonprofit called Astronauts For America, hoping to strengthen democratic values in the US.
The group, which includes members from both major political parties, wants to hold politicians accountable and encourage evidence-based decision-making.
Their big idea? A public scorecard that rates candidates on their commitment to democracy.
Co-founder Garrett Reisman highlights candidate evaluations
Co-founder Garrett Reisman says their mission is simple: We want to be a force for good in our country.
Instead of trying to sway opinions, they're focused on sharing facts and helping people spot what really matters in politics.
By making candidate evaluations public, they hope more voters can make informed choices, and maybe even restore some trust in how things work in Washington.