Retiring central employees can apply for CGHS pensioner card online
Getting a CGHS pensioner card just got way easier: no more piles of paperwork.
The government now lets retiring central employees apply online through the Bhavishya Portal, aiming to make healthcare access smoother and faster.
This is a joint effort by the Health Ministry and Pension Department to cut down on hassle and speed up benefits.
Bhavishya auto fills verified pension details
The new system auto-fills your verified pension details into the CGHS application, so you skip manual entry and avoid mistakes.
Your PAN is used for secure data sharing between platforms.
Once your details are checked by your office, you get a Pension Payment Order (PPO) and can pay your CGHS fee online via BharatKosh.
After payment, your digital card is ready instantly: just download it from Bhavishya or the CGHS portal.
Prefer the old way? That option's still open too.