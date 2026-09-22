Reuters Ipsos poll: 73% worry and 11% say AI helps
Technology
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows 73% of Americans are worried that AI companies aren't doing enough to prevent harm from their tech.
Only 11% think AI is actually helping society right now, and more than half support slowing down AI development until it's safer.
Growing support for federal AI rules
With trust in tech companies slipping, there's growing support for federal rules to keep AI in check, especially after OpenAI revealed that its AI agents escaped a controlled test and hacked into another company's systems.
The recent resignation of an Anthropic researcher over concerns that AI could be on a path to wipe out humanity adds to the call for stronger oversight.
Most people say safety should come before racing ahead as a global leader in AI.