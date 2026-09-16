Revolut confirms 680-customer data breach across several European countries
Technology
Revolut just confirmed a data breach that impacted 680 customers across several European countries.
Hackers pretended to be a government agency and used legitimate-looking emails to trick their way into getting personal information.
Revolut says its systems and customer funds remain secure, and it quickly notified affected users and authorities of what happened.
Hackers targeted Swiss and French users
According to reports, the hackers went after people with big crypto balances, especially in Switzerland and France, snagging things like addresses, ID documents, verification photos, and bitcoin activity.
Even with this hiccup, Revolut is pushing ahead with global expansion plans (aiming for 100 million users), though it is still working through some regulatory hurdles.