Revolut outage disrupts payments, withdrawals, says money, personal data safe
Technology
On Tuesday, loads of Revolut users found themselves unable to pay by card, withdraw cash, or move money around. Instead, they got error messages like "something went wrong."
The company jumped on the issue early and is working to get everything running again.
Importantly, Revolut says everyone's money and personal information are still totally safe.
Google Cloud failures hit European fintechs
Turns out the disruption is linked to problems with Google Cloud, the tech backbone for many fintech apps like Revolut.
Google admitted there were network failures affecting several clients in Europe.
This whole situation highlights just how much modern banking depends on cloud services these days.