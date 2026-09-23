'Rex Junior' T. rex at UChicago shows 1st preserved forearm
A partial skeleton T. rex fossil, nicknamed "Rex Junior," was found on a Wyoming ranch and is now being studied at the University of Chicago.
Even though its skull and most of its tail were lost to erosion, paleontologist Paul Sereno says the preserved right arm and forearm are a first for any T. rex, making this find extra special.
Narrow chest prompts 'Sue' display change
Rex Junior is helping scientists rethink what T. rexes looked like, especially since its chest is narrower than expected (so much so that it led to changes in how another famous T. rex, Sue, is displayed).
The way this dinosaur was preserved, even possibly buried alive by a flood, gives researchers new clues about how these ancient predators lived and what their bodies were really like.
Plus, upcoming research on its skin could reveal even more when results come out in early 2027.