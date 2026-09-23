'Rex Junior' T. rex at UChicago shows 1st preserved forearm

Rex Junior is helping scientists rethink what T. rexes looked like, especially since its chest is narrower than expected (so much so that it led to changes in how another famous T. rex, Sue, is displayed).

The way this dinosaur was preserved, even possibly buried alive by a flood, gives researchers new clues about how these ancient predators lived and what their bodies were really like.

Plus, upcoming research on its skin could reveal even more when results come out in early 2027.