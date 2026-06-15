Ria Devereux leads University of East London Thames microplastic study Technology Jun 15, 2026

A fresh research project is kicking off to check how much microplastic pollution is floating around in the River Thames.

Led by Ria Devereux at the University of East London, the team will collect water samples from seven spots along the river (from southwest London all the way out to Essex) to see how things like storms and climate change are affecting pollution levels.