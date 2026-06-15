Ria Devereux leads University of East London Thames microplastic study
A fresh research project is kicking off to check how much microplastic pollution is floating around in the River Thames.
Led by Ria Devereux at the University of East London, the team will collect water samples from seven spots along the river (from southwest London all the way out to Essex) to see how things like storms and climate change are affecting pollution levels.
Results to inform Thames environmental policy
The goal is to investigate microplastic pollution in the Thames and use that information to help shape better environmental policies.
Researchers will filter and analyze water samples using microscopes and special technology (Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, or FTIR) to break down what types of plastics are there.
The results will be shared with environmental groups and policymakers, all aimed at making the Thames healthier for future generations.