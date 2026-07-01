RIAA coalition urges Spotify, Apple Music to label AI songs

SAG-AFTRA and the Grammys support labels

This move has support from groups like SAG-AFTRA and the Grammys, but unlike Europe's strict rules, the US doesn't actually require these labels yet.

That means American streaming platforms would have to figure out how to make this work on their own.

The coalition behind the proposal says clear labeling helps everyone understand how much AI shaped each song, especially as debates over copyright and fair pay heat up in the age of digital music.