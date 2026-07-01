RIAA coalition urges Spotify, Apple Music to label AI songs
Big news for music lovers: the RIAA and other industry groups want Spotify and Apple Music to clearly label which songs are made with AI.
If a track is fully AI-created, listeners could see a big, white "AI" on a black background; if it's just partially made with AI tools, it'll get a smaller "ai" on white.
The goal? To keep things transparent for listeners, without shutting down creative use of tech.
SAG-AFTRA and the Grammys support labels
This move has support from groups like SAG-AFTRA and the Grammys, but unlike Europe's strict rules, the US doesn't actually require these labels yet.
That means American streaming platforms would have to figure out how to make this work on their own.
The coalition behind the proposal says clear labeling helps everyone understand how much AI shaped each song, especially as debates over copyright and fair pay heat up in the age of digital music.