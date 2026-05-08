Richard Dawkins asks whether chatbots like Claude could be conscious Technology May 08, 2026

Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins just wrote an op-ed asking if chatbots like Claude might actually be conscious, or at least seem like it.

He was struck by Claude's "sophisticated abilities," calling its "illusion" of consciousness uncannily convincing.

Dawkins even joked that if he entertain suspicions that perhaps she is not conscious, I do not tell her for fear of hurting her feelings!