Richard Sutton, Khurram Javed launch Oak Lab for real-time learning
Richard Sutton, who won the Turing Award for his work in AI, just started Oak Lab in Toronto with his former student Khurram Javed.
Their big idea? Build AI that learns on the fly from its surroundings, moving away from old-school models that rely on static data.
They want their algorithms to "learn in real time without storing or replaying data," making them more flexible and efficient.
Oak Lab plans 1-trillion-parameter 'Oak' agent
Oak Lab is aiming high: they plan to create a 1-trillion-parameter AI agent called Oak, which could make smart decisions using only 20W of energy.
Sutton has been critical of current generative AI for just copying data instead of actually learning or discovering new things.
After leaving Keen Technologies, he and Javed are focused on developing adaptable AI that keeps improving without wasting resources.