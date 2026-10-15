Ricursive Intelligence debuts AlphaChip AI design at TechCrunch Disrupt
Technology
Ricursive Intelligence, a startup, just showed off an AI-powered way to design computer chips that could handle the huge spike in computing demand expected over the next few years.
Founders Anna Goldie and Azalia Mirhoseini introduced their approach at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 14, 2026, aiming to make chips more efficient and cut down on the need for massive new data centers.
AlphaChip redesigns chips from scratch
Their AI tool, AlphaChip, doesn't just tweak small parts: it redesigns whole chips from scratch.
It's already produced a donut-shaped chip layout.
Goldie says this could open up new possibilities for tech like AR, VR, space, and even biological computing by making custom chips faster and greener.