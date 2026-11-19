Riddhipratim Basu wins 2026 Infosys Prize for random event predictability
Riddhipratim Basu just won the 2026 Infosys Prize in mathematical sciences for figuring out how random events can actually lead to predictable patterns in physical systems.
He is currently teaching at Bengaluru's International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, part of TIFR, and previously taught at Stanford.
Basu criticizes oversimplified mathematical models
Basu has called out that today's math tools sometimes oversimplify real-world problems, especially when it comes to modeling nature.
Infosys Prize prominent Indian science award
The Infosys Prize is a big deal in India.