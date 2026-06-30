Riverside launches in-app AI to turn recordings into newsletters
Technology
Riverside, the platform for recording podcasts and videos, just dropped an AI tool that can turn your recordings into ready-to-send newsletters right inside the app.
Co-founder and CEO Nadav Keyson says it's a real time-saver for creators, letting you skip the blank page and quickly turn your spoken content into writing, way easier than starting from scratch on other platforms.
Riverside adds multi-camera and AI features
Riverside also rolled out multi-camera recording and lets you bring in remote guests.
Its new AI features help with first edits, social media hooks, and even boosting video quality by fixing lighting and sharpness.
With more than $60 million raised so far, Riverside is stepping up against big names like Substack and Beehiiv as podcasting gets more crowded.