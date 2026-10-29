Roblox allegedly scraped 145.5GB of 3-D models, including adult content
Roblox is under fire after being accused of collecting a massive 145.5GB worth of 3-D models, some even adult-themed, from sites like Open3DLab and SFMLab, possibly to train AI.
The catch? This data came from 712 projects without permission, making a lot of creators uneasy about how their work might be used.
Open3DLab logged 26,429 Roblox-linked requests
On October 18, Open3DLab spotted a web crawler linked to Roblox making 26,429 requests and accessing the main pages of 18,926 projects while downloading complete copies of 1,027 files from 712 projects, all using just one Amazon Web Services address.
This kind of scraping goes against community rules and non-commercial licenses.
So far, the whole situation has sparked big questions about digital rights and how online content should (or shouldn't) be used for AI.