'Roblox is gambling site for kids': Child advocates tell FTC

Roblox, the popular gaming platform, is under fire from advocacy groups for allegedly exposing children to risks. The groups have filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) , asking for an investigation into what they call "unfair and deceptive" practices on the platform. Their concerns center around in-game purchases, chat features, and "engagement-maximising" design elements of Roblox.

Platform's defense Roblox defends itself against allegations In response to the allegations, a Roblox spokesperson defended the platform. They said it was "built for fun and connection, not short-term engagement." The spokesperson also highlighted that Roblox has "clear policies" against real and simulated gambling as well as regulations on paid random items. They further clarified that most games on the platform are free-to-play, and users aren't obligated to purchase in-game currency, Robux.

Safety measures Steps taken by Roblox to address concerns After facing criticism for not adequately protecting its young users, Roblox has taken steps to address these concerns. The company has blocked children from chatting with adults and is using age-estimation technology to assign them to appropriate accounts. However, some campaigners and parents are still worried about the time and money their children spend on the platform.

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Economic worries In-game economy and virtual currency Robux The complaint filed by child safety organizations Fairplay and the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, focuses on Roblox's in-game economy. The platform's virtual currency Robux can be bought and used to purchase game passes or upgrades for avatars. The groups argue that this system is too complex for children to understand, making it nearly impossible to track the real-world cost of virtual items.

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Spending concerns Excessive spending and engagement-maximizing design features The complaint also highlights cases of excessive spending by children on Roblox. One parent claimed their 10-year-old daughter spent over $7,000 in two months despite attempts to limit purchases. The groups also alleged that "engagement-maximising" design features were used to keep children hooked on the platform, including daily reward streaks and systems encouraging social comparison by showing other players' virtual possessions.