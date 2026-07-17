Roblox launches 'Build' AI to create mobile games without coding
Roblox just dropped "Build," a feature that lets you create your own games on your phone by simply typing what you want, like "Let's make a cozy adventure game set in a dense forest," and the AI does the rest.
You can tweak what it makes and share your creations, so building games is now way easier, even if you've never coded before.
Roblox details 'Build' testing and safeguards
"Build" uses advanced AI to handle everything from visuals to sound effects.
Public alpha testing starts July 28 in New Zealand for verified users aged nine+, with users aged 16+ able to publish globally.
Roblox knows people worry about low-quality or spammy AI games, so only fun and engaging creations will get promoted.
They're also working on more AI tools to help creators test their games and build cool 3D stuff in the future.