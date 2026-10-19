Roblox readies 'Build in India' launch in New Delhi
Roblox is preparing to launch its "Build in India" initiative at the UNBOX ROBLOX event in New Delhi, aiming to help Indian game developers shine.
The program is all about supporting local creators who want to create games and experiences on the platform.
Roblox India DAUs grew 76% CAGR
India's gaming scene is massive, with more than 500 million gamers.
Roblox's daily active users in India also recorded a 76% compound annual growth rate between 2020 and 2025.
To make things even more welcoming, the platform now supports Hindi (with more languages on the way), and the number of Indian creators eligible to receive Roblox payouts grew at a 96% compound annual rate between 2020 and 2025, while payments to creators increased by 72% annually on average over the same period.
It's clear Roblox wants Indian talent front and center as the platform grows.