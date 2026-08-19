Roblox vows fixes within 3 months after Australia's eSafety tests
Roblox is making changes to keep children safer, following concerns raised by Australia's eSafety commissioner and regulator testing that found adults could see child accounts and send connection requests without parental consent, sometimes even outside the main games.
Roblox now says it will fix these issues within three months.
Roblox makes under 16 accounts private
Accounts for users under 16 will soon be private by default, and adults won't be able to contact children without a parent's OK.
Roblox is also bringing in an independent auditor to review its safety features like age checks.
About 1.7 million Australian children use Roblox, and Australia's eSafety Commissioner said the pressure on the company was about ensuring Roblox is a safe place, and warned of legal action if these fixes don't happen.