Roblox vows fixes within 3 months after Australia's eSafety tests

Accounts for users under 16 will soon be private by default, and adults won't be able to contact children without a parent's OK.

Roblox is also bringing in an independent auditor to review its safety features like age checks.

About 1.7 million Australian children use Roblox, and Australia's eSafety Commissioner said the pressure on the company was about ensuring Roblox is a safe place, and warned of legal action if these fixes don't happen.