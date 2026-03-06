Roblox's new AI can rephrase your in-game chats
Roblox just launched a real-time AI feature that automatically rewrites in-game messages to remove bad language—so "Hurry TF up!" becomes a simple "Hurry up!"
Everyone in the chat will see when a message gets cleaned up, helping keep things respectful without pausing the fun.
AI works across all supported languages
Right now, this AI rephrasing is only for chats between age-verified players in the same age group, and it works across all supported languages.
Roblox teamed up with its Teen Council to make sure the changes feel natural for teens.
This update also comes with smarter text filters that catch sneaky workarounds (like leetspeak), making chats safer and more positive for everyone.
New systems to deal with serious rule-breaking
Beyond just cleaning up language, Roblox has added new systems to handle serious rule-breaking.
These features follow recent changes like global age checks before chatting.
It's all part of Roblox's ongoing push to make gaming safe and welcoming for players of all ages.