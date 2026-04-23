Robots outperform humans in table tennis and Beijing half marathon

Robots show hardware gains, real-world limits

These wins come thanks to better hardware like vision sensors, reinforcement learning, and high-speed robotics.

But it's not all smooth sailing: Lightning needed help after falling during the race, showing robots still struggle with real-world surprises.

In China, robots also wowed crowds with complex dance and martial arts shows during New Year's celebrations.

As countries race ahead in robotics and AI, it looks like robots might soon take on even more roles we never expected!