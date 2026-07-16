Rocket Lab completes successful Archimedes engine test toward Neutron launch
Rocket Lab pulled off a successful test of its Archimedes engine, the powerhouse for its upcoming Neutron rocket, announced on July 13, 2026, at NASA's Stennis Space Center.
The team ran the second-stage engine for just under 5.5 minutes, simulating real flight conditions.
This is a big step toward getting Neutron ready to launch later this year.
Rocket Lab says Neutron on track
Neutron's first stage packs eight Archimedes engines with a combined nearly 1.5 million pounds of thrust, while the second stage uses a special vacuum-optimized version for better performance in space.
The rocket also sports a unique "Hungry Hippo" fairing that opens up like clamshells to release the payload safely in orbit.
Despite some setbacks, including a tank rupture earlier this year, Rocket Lab says it's on track and aiming to launch Neutron soon.