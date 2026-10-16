Rocket Lab delays Neutron launch to 2027 after dome defects

This is not the first delay: the Neutron was originally set for 2024 and has faced a few bumps, like a fuel tank rupture.

Still, Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck says safety comes first: "We believe Neutron is going to be a game changer, and taking the time now to solve these challenges means we're in a better position to deliver a rocket that's ready to meet the needs for the industry for years to come."

The Neutron is a huge part of their future plans, with significant demand for what Neutron has to offer, including some new contracts we'll be able to talk about soon.