Rocket Lab delays Neutron launch to 2027 after dome defects
Rocket Lab just pushed back its big Neutron rocket launch to 2027, after finding some manufacturing issues with the carbon-fiber domes in the first stage.
Inspectors found these defects after curing a recently manufactured forward dome, so now they are updating their production process and testing the updated dome-manufacturing process.
First-stage tests are expected early next year.
Peter Beck stresses safety amid delays
This is not the first delay: the Neutron was originally set for 2024 and has faced a few bumps, like a fuel tank rupture.
Still, Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck says safety comes first: "We believe Neutron is going to be a game changer, and taking the time now to solve these challenges means we're in a better position to deliver a rocket that's ready to meet the needs for the industry for years to come."
The Neutron is a huge part of their future plans, with significant demand for what Neutron has to offer, including some new contracts we'll be able to talk about soon.