Rocket Lab launches 3 HawkEye 360 satellites for maritime monitoring
Technology
Rocket Lab just launched three HawkEye 360 satellites aboard Electron, which will be deployed into low Earth orbit in its "We're Not Hawking Around" mission.
Launched from New Zealand, these satellites are designed to collect radio signals that help track ships, spot GNSS jamming, and monitor radar activity, giving the US and its allies smarter tools for keeping an eye on what's happening at sea.
HawkEye 360 nears 50 satellites
This marks Rocket Lab's 98th launch overall (and its 19th this year), showing how fast space delivery is ramping up.
HawkEye 360 has now put nearly 50 satellites in orbit since 2018, building a powerful network for data from space.
The Electron rocket used can carry up to 300kg, perfect for missions like this where every gram counts.