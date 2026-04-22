Rocket Lab launching 8 Japanese satellites tonight from New Zealand Technology Apr 22, 2026

Rocket Lab is set for its Kakushin Rising mission tonight from New Zealand, sending eight Japanese satellites into orbit, including one with a cool origami-inspired antenna that unfolds 25 times its size in space.

The launch is part of JAXA's Innovative Satellite Technology Demo Program and will be streamed live, so you can catch the action just before liftoff.