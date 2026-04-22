Rocket Lab launching 8 Japanese satellites tonight from New Zealand
Technology
Rocket Lab is set for its Kakushin Rising mission tonight from New Zealand, sending eight Japanese satellites into orbit, including one with a cool origami-inspired antenna that unfolds 25 times its size in space.
The launch is part of JAXA's Innovative Satellite Technology Demo Program and will be streamed live, so you can catch the action just before liftoff.
Features educational smallsats and ocean-monitoring satellite
This mission builds on last year's successful "RAISE and Shine" launch and features a mix of educational smallsats, an ocean-monitoring satellite, and tech demos like ultra-small multispectral cameras.
Plus, Rocket Lab isn't just about orbital launches. They also run HASTE missions to help test hypersonic tech using their modified rockets.