Rocket Lab to launch iQPS radar on 99th mission Monday
Technology
Rocket Lab is gearing up for its 99th mission, "The Sea God Surveys," set for Monday (November 2).
This time, they're launching a radar satellite for Japan's iQPS, which helps track Earth even at night or through clouds.
If you want to watch the action live, tune in on Space.com if it's made available, starting about 30 minutes before launch.
Electron makes 16th flight this year
This launch is the 10th for iQPS as they work toward a fleet of 36 SAR satellites in low Earth orbit.
The Electron rocket, Rocket Lab's go-to ride for small payloads, is making its 16th trip this year alone.
Plus, Rocket Lab has been busy with nine other suborbital test launches, showing how versatile and reliable they've become in the space game.