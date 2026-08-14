Rocket Lab wins $397 million US Space Force Flatellites contract
Rocket Lab just scored a $397 million deal from the US Space Force to build Flatellites, satellites designed to spot airborne threats in real time.
These satellites are part of a bigger push to track moving targets from space and will help boost the capacity of orbital constellations.
Rocket Lab's government deals total $943 million
CEO Peter Beck says Flatellites are key to creating a "resilient space-based sensing layer" for national defense, and they'll be launched on Rocket Lab's next-generation launch vehicle designed to compete with Falcon 9 lift capabilities and partial reusability.
This contract is Rocket Lab's biggest defense win this year, bringing its total government deals in 2026 to $943 million, including projects for missile defense, hypersonic tests, and 20 HASTE test launches.