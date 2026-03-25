Rocket Lab's ESA-backed 'Daughter of the Stars's launch set for
Technology
Rocket Lab is teaming up with the European Space Agency (ESA) to launch two new satellites for the Celeste constellation.
The mission, called "Daughter of the Stars," lifts off March 25, 2026, and marks Europe's first shot at satellite navigation from low Earth orbit.
Celeste will enhance the existing Galileo navigation system
Celeste is an 11-satellite project designed to boost Europe's Galileo navigation system by adding a closer layer of satellites. This could mean stronger and more reliable Galileo navigation services.
The launch happens in New Zealand and will be Rocket Lab's 78th Electron rocket mission.
If you're curious, you can catch the live stream on ESA or Space.com, starting just before liftoff.