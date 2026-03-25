Rocket Lab's ESA-backed 'Daughter of the Stars's launch set for

Celeste will enhance the existing Galileo navigation system

Celeste is an 11-satellite project designed to boost Europe's Galileo navigation system by adding a closer layer of satellites. This could mean stronger and more reliable Galileo navigation services.

The launch happens in New Zealand and will be Rocket Lab's 78th Electron rocket mission.

If you're curious, you can catch the live stream on ESA or Space.com, starting just before liftoff.