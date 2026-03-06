Rocket Lab's 'Insight at speed is a friend indeed' Technology Mar 06, 2026

Rocket Lab is launching a new mission called "Insight at Speed is a Friend Indeed" from New Zealand on March 5, 2026, at 6:53pm EST.

The customer's identity is still under wraps, but some in the space community think it could be BlackSky, a company known for its Earth-watching satellites and past work with Rocket Lab.

You can catch the action live—streaming starts 20 minutes before liftoff.