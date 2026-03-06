Rocket Lab's 'Insight at speed is a friend indeed'
Rocket Lab is launching a new mission called "Insight at Speed is a Friend Indeed" from New Zealand on March 5, 2026, at 6:53pm EST.
The customer's identity is still under wraps, but some in the space community think it could be BlackSky, a company known for its Earth-watching satellites and past work with Rocket Lab.
You can catch the action live—streaming starts 20 minutes before liftoff.
Rocket Lab's 76th Electron rocket launch
This will be Rocket Lab's 76th Electron rocket launch, following a record year with 18 launches in 2025.
The company has also been testing out hypersonic tech with its HASTE rocket variant, showing they're not just about getting satellites up but pushing new boundaries in space tech too.