Rocket New, once DhiWise, shutting December 31 after EY findings
Rocket New, the AI coding platform once known as DhiWise, is shutting down for good on December 31, 2026.
The move comes after fundraising fell through after financial due diligence by EY reportedly uncovered significant discrepancies in its financials.
Users got the heads-up on November 28 and are being urged to save their projects before everything goes offline.
Rocket New disables features December 5
You can keep using Rocket New as usual until December 5. After that, building and other features that consume credits will be disabled, but project downloads, website publishing, custom domains, Github synchronization, and APK downloads will remain available until the final shutdown.
New sign-ups and subscriptions have already stopped, and any unused subscription money will be refunded by year's end.
The support team is around to help with data migration since all accounts and hosted projects will disappear after December 31, so now's the time to switch tools if you haven't already.