Rockstar reveals 'Grand Theft Auto VI' release date and prices Technology Jun 24, 2026

Rockstar Games has officially set the date: Grand Theft Auto VI lands on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this November 19.

Preorders kick off at midnight on June 25, with the Standard Edition at $79.99 and Ultimate Edition at $100.

This time, GTA VI is going single-player only (no new GTA Online in sight).