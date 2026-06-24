Rockstar reveals 'Grand Theft Auto VI' release date and prices
Technology
Rockstar Games has officially set the date: Grand Theft Auto VI lands on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this November 19.
Preorders kick off at midnight on June 25, with the Standard Edition at $79.99 and Ultimate Edition at $100.
This time, GTA VI is going single-player only (no new GTA Online in sight).
Ultimate Edition and preorder bonuses
If you grab the Ultimate Edition, you'll score exclusive in-game goodies like special vehicles, weapons, apparel, and extra content.
Digital preorders let you start preloading from November 12; physical copies just come with a download code (no disk).
Plus, anyone who buys before November 20 gets the Vintage Vice City Pack DLC as a sweet bonus.