Rogue black holes could reveal secrets of ancient galaxies

The origins of black holes in the early universe are still debated.

Some scientists think massive stars collapsed into smaller "light seeds," while others believe dense patches in gas and dust clouds directly collapsed into more massive "heavy seeds."

If rogue black holes carry a record of their birth, they could help settle this debate.

Priyamvada Natarajan from Yale said, "What is exciting about our findings is that black holes seem to remember more than the circumstances of their birth."