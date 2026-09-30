Rogue black holes could reveal secrets of ancient galaxies
What's the story
New research suggests that rogue black holes, or those that have broken away from their cosmic homes, may carry the histories of the galaxies they escape. These black holes can be displaced when their home galaxies collide and merge. The process can be more pronounced in smaller galaxies, where the gravitational influence is weaker and these black holes are less likely to be strongly bound to the galactic center.
Importance
Importance of rogue black holes
While supermassive black holes at the center of galaxies strongly influence their host galaxies' evolution, rogue black holes could be important witnesses to the processes that shape galaxies.
Emma Jane Weller, a team leader from Yale University, said this research shows that "considering wandering black holes, in addition to centered black holes, is essential for understanding the origins and dynamics of massive black holes and the histories of their host galaxies."
Origins
Settling the black hole origins debate
The origins of black holes in the early universe are still debated.
Some scientists think massive stars collapsed into smaller "light seeds," while others believe dense patches in gas and dust clouds directly collapsed into more massive "heavy seeds."
If rogue black holes carry a record of their birth, they could help settle this debate.
Priyamvada Natarajan from Yale said, "What is exciting about our findings is that black holes seem to remember more than the circumstances of their birth."
Cosmological model
Tracing cosmic history
The research team used a cosmological simulation called ASTRID, which can trace about 13.5 billion years of cosmic history.
It models the interactions between dark matter scaffolding, gas dynamics, and star formation from just 300 million years after the Big Bang.
The team confirmed that black holes were more likely to wander in low-mass galaxies, and such galaxies seem to retain information about their initial seed population even after billions of years of growth and mergers with other galaxies.
Galactic insights
Black holes as cosmic archivists
Natarajan said, "Some of the universe's most revealing black holes may be the ones that have wandered away. Black holes are remarkable cosmic archivists."
She added, "Their abundance tells us something about how they were born, while their locations preserve a record of how their galaxies were assembled."
By combining this approach with various astronomical observations, scientists could get closer to understanding black hole origins.