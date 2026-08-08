Roku launches ad-supported Fairground AI channel with nonstop AI-generated shows

While Fairground AI creator Colin Petrie-Norris hoped viewers would see "gorgeous things" far removed from "terrible AI slop" because of their attention to story details, early viewers haven't been thrilled.

Some pointed out awkward dialogue, stiff animations (like characters not blinking), and random scenes: think backward-firing weapons and giant octopuses attacking cities.

Roku is giving the masses what they never asked for: an unending conveyor belt of AI slop.