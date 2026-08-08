Roku launches ad-supported Fairground AI channel with nonstop AI-generated shows
Technology
Roku just dropped Fairground AI, a new streaming channel running nonstop shows made entirely by artificial intelligence.
Marketed as the first ad-supported TV channel with only AI-created content, it features work from a handful of digital creators.
Early viewers criticize Petrie-Norris's channel
While Fairground AI creator Colin Petrie-Norris hoped viewers would see "gorgeous things" far removed from "terrible AI slop" because of their attention to story details, early viewers haven't been thrilled.
Some pointed out awkward dialogue, stiff animations (like characters not blinking), and random scenes: think backward-firing weapons and giant octopuses attacking cities.
Roku is giving the masses what they never asked for: an unending conveyor belt of AI slop.