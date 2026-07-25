Roku raises streaming device prices citing higher memory costs
Technology
Roku is raising prices on its streaming devices, blaming higher memory costs.
The Roku Ultra now jumps from $100 to $150, and the Streaming Stick goes from $30 to $40.
So if you were planning on grabbing one, you might want to act fast.
Apple and Walmart raised streaming-device prices
Some stores and Roku's own site are still offering the old prices for now, but there are new per-transaction limits.
This move isn't just a Roku thing. Apple and Walmart have also raised their streaming device prices recently.
With Fox set to acquire Roku, it looks like changes in the streaming hardware world are just getting started.