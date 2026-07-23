Rome Declaration signatories urge ban on AI-run nuclear weapons
Technology
A group of Nobel laureates, AI experts, and religious leaders just signed the "Rome Declaration," asking the world to ban AI from controlling or launching nuclear weapons.
Their big worry? If we let AI make these calls instead of humans, we could end up with disasters no one can stop.
Declaration sets 6 military AI rules
The declaration lays out six key rules for using AI in military situations, like always keeping humans in charge of nuclear decisions and checking systems for hacking.
They also warn about risks like "AI hallucinations" (when AI gets things wrong), which could accidentally spark major conflicts.
The goal: keep humanity safe from tech-driven mistakes that can't be undone.